Health

N.S. premier, Dr. Robert Strang, to provide COVID-19 update as cases in province soar

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 8:32 am
Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief public health officer, speaks at a press briefing in Halifax on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. View image in full screen
Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief public health officer, speaks at a press briefing in Halifax on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Government of Nova Scotia

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide a COVID-19 update Friday.

The update is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will be live-streamed on this page.

Nova Scotia reported 287 new cases of COVID-19 the day before— the highest daily case count since the pandemic began.

The previous record was set in on May 7, when 227 cases were reported, while the province was in the grips of the third wave.

Read more: COVID-19 restrictions in N.S. for the holidays: How different are they 1 year later?

As of 9 a.m., tightened restrictions around masking, distancing and gathering limits have taken effect in light of recent COVID-19 outbreaks and the threat of the new Omicron variant.

Trending Stories
Some of these restrictions include physical distance of two metres (six feet) to be required indoors and outdoors, except among people in the same household or a consistent social group of up to 20 people.

There’s also gathering limits of 50 per cent of capacity to a maximum of 150 people indoors and 250 outdoors apply to social gatherings, regular faith services, weddings, funerals and their associated receptions and visitation, special events, meetings, training, festivals, and audiences for sports events and arts and culture events (like performances and movie theatres) that are hosted by a recognized business or organization, including faith organizations.

-With files from Alex Cooke and Rebecca Lau

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia parents frustrated with province’s handling of school closure over COVID-19' Nova Scotia parents frustrated with province’s handling of school closure over COVID-19
Nova Scotia parents frustrated with province’s handling of school closure over COVID-19

 

 

