COVID-19: N.S. premier, top doctor to hold briefing as St. FX outbreak continues, cases soar

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang and Health Minister Michelle Thompson are set to hold a COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon.

The briefing begins at 3 p.m. AT and will be live-streamed here.

The province reported 240 new cases of the virus over the weekend, driven by an outbreak that began at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

The school’s president and vice-chancellor, Andy Hakin, has since revealed he too has tested positive for COVID-19. He also apologized last week for the university’s role in the growing outbreak, which has been attributed to their X-ring graduation ceremony and social events.

The province has said that a spike in testing — and positive cases — has led to a backlog in follow-ups with people.

“People whose lab test is positive will continue to have received an initial contact from public health within 24 hours and they will be provided information on required isolation and testing plus asked to contact their close contacts,” the province wrote in a release on Sunday.

“Detailed follow-ups are being prioritized and may be delayed.”

Rapid tests kits more readily available

The province is making COVID-19 rapid test kits more easily available to Nova Scotians. People can now pick up kits, which are packaged with five tests, at public libraries across the province.

There are 400,000 tests available.

The tests can be used at home for people aged three and over. Anyone who receives a positive result from the rapid test will need to self-isolate and book a lab-based PCR test to confirm the result.

Rapid test kits can also be picked up from pop-up sites and mobile testing units.

Incoming travellers at the airports in Sydney and Halifax airports, and about 2,000 businesses and organizations in the province are providing rapid tests for employees.

More tests are also being handed out to children aged three to 11 through public and private schools, licensed and unlicensed child-care centres and family resource centres.

“While we stopped recommending general asymptomatic testing a while ago, we recognize it’s another way to keep gatherings safe over the holidays so we’re making rapid tests more widely available for the season,” said Strang, in a release.

“Doing a rapid test can add an extra layer of protection if you’re hosting or attending gatherings. Everyone should also get vaccinated, avoid travel, keep your social circle small, wear a mask where required or if you’re in close contact with people outside your circle, and stay home if you’re sick.”

