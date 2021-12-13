St. FX president tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The president of St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on the St. FX Facebook page Sunday evening, Andy Hakin said three members of the school’s leadership team, including himself, have contracted the virus over the past few days.

“We are all fully vaccinated and experiencing mild flu-like symptoms,” Hakin’s statement reads. “All Public Health protocols are being followed and we are able to work virtually while we isolate.

"The focus of our team remains on supporting our students and our community."

Hakin’s diagnosis comes a day after he apologized for St. FX’s role in the COVID-19 outbreak across the province, which has resulted in 240 new cases over the past two days.

The outbreak has been attributed to the university’s X-ring ceremony and events over a week ago.

In his statement, Hakin said there were 125 students isolating, 26 of which are within residence.

As of Friday, there were 114 cases associated with the outbreak, which stemmed from graduation events at the Antigonish, N.S., school. Hakin has said most of the students who have been “directly impacted” live off-campus.

Hakin says there is currently no change in the original return to campus date of Jan. 4. He also said “time will be dedicated to finishing exams before the new academic term begins. ”

“The Academic Leadership Team guided by the AVP & Provost is currently working through details,” he said. “They will be sharing additional information in the days ahead.”

