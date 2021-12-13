Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

St. FX president tests positive for COVID-19

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 3:50 am
Click to play video: 'St. FX university changes stance on in-person exams as COVID-19 outbreak grows' St. FX university changes stance on in-person exams as COVID-19 outbreak grows
Exams at St. FX University has moved online but not because of outcry due to the growing COVID-19 outbreak. The testing was shifted due to a snow storm. Now the university is giving faculty the choice of whether to proceed with in-person or online exams. Callum Smith explains.

The president of St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on the St. FX Facebook page Sunday evening, Andy Hakin said three members of the school’s leadership team, including himself, have contracted the virus over the past few days.

“We are all fully vaccinated and experiencing mild flu-like symptoms,” Hakin’s statement reads. “All Public Health protocols are being followed and we are able to work virtually while we isolate.

Read more: St. FX president apologizes, school cancels in-person exams amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Hakin’s diagnosis comes a day after he apologized for St. FX’s role in the COVID-19 outbreak across the province, which has resulted in 240 new cases over the past two days.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak has been attributed to the university’s X-ring ceremony and events over a week ago.

Trending Stories

In his statement, Hakin said there were 125 students isolating, 26 of which are within residence.

As of Friday, there were 114 cases associated with the outbreak, which stemmed from graduation events at the Antigonish, N.S., school. Hakin has said most of the students who have been “directly impacted” live off-campus.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University grows' COVID-19 outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University grows
COVID-19 outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University grows

Hakin says there is currently no change in the original return to campus date of Jan. 4. He also said “time will be dedicated to finishing exams before the new academic term begins. ”

“The Academic Leadership Team guided by the AVP & Provost is currently working through details,” he said. “They will be sharing additional information in the days ahead.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPublic health tagantigonish tagSt. Francis Xavier University tagSt. FX tagAndy Hakin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers