Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nova Scotia man charged for allegedly making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 1:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for travel begins' Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for travel begins
As of October 30, rail and air passengers in Canada require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to travel. David Akin explains what travellers will have to show, the efforts underway to have a standard national document, and what happens when the grace period ends. – Oct 30, 2021

A Nova Scotia man has been charged for allegedly making fake COVID-19 proof of vaccination cards.

RCMP say they received a complaint on Nov. 15 about suspected fake cards being made by a 50-year-old man from Barrington, N.S., which is located in the southwestern portion of the province.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s proof-of-vaccination policy is now in effect. Here’s what you need to know

In a release, police said they executed a search warrant at a home in Barrington on Dec. 10 and arrested a man.

Trending Stories

“Police seized items related to manufacturing and forging COVID-19 proof of vaccination, along with electronic devices,” RCMP said.

The man was released on conditions and will appear in Shelburne Provincial Court to face charges of forgery and using a forged document.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia restaurant association blasts proof-of-vaccination protesters' Nova Scotia restaurant association blasts proof-of-vaccination protesters
Nova Scotia restaurant association blasts proof-of-vaccination protesters – Oct 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
fake vaccination cards tagCOVID-19 vaccination proof tagCOVID-19 vaccination proof fraud tagCOVID-19 vaccine forgery tagCOVID-19 vaccine proof forgery tagfake COVID-19 vaccination cards tagfraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers