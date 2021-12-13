Nova Scotia man charged for allegedly making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

A Nova Scotia man has been charged for allegedly making fake COVID-19 proof of vaccination cards.
RCMP say they received a complaint on Nov. 15 about suspected fake cards being made by a 50-year-old man from Barrington, N.S., which is located in the southwestern portion of the province.
In a release, police said they executed a search warrant at a home in Barrington on Dec. 10 and arrested a man.
“Police seized items related to manufacturing and forging COVID-19 proof of vaccination, along with electronic devices,” RCMP said.
The man was released on conditions and will appear in Shelburne Provincial Court to face charges of forgery and using a forged document.
