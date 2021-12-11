St. FX cancels in-person exams amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

St. Francis Xavier University has cancelled in-person exams in response to a growing COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Friday, there were 114 cases associated with the outbreak, which stemmed from graduation events at the Antigonish, N.S., school.

On Friday, the province said due to the outbreak, all close contacts, including those who are fully vaccinated, need to isolate until they have a negative result from a lab-based (PCR) test. The lab test should be performed at least 72 hours after the exposure.

Previously, people didn’t need to isolate if they were fully vaccinated.

In a statement Dec. 10, St. FX academic vice-president and provost Timothy Hynes said this policy change “significantly affects our ability to deliver in-person exams.”

“For clarity, Public Health reiterated that in-person exams are safe; however, this new province-wide change will almost assuredly increase the number of students required to isolate and test, affecting their ability to attend an in-person exam,” said Hynes in his statement. “Staff and faculty are likely to be impacted as well.”

COVID-19 outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University grows

It said the university decided to discontinue in-person exams during the December exam period effective Saturday. Faculty members are asked to change to an alternative delivery format such as online or take-home exams.

“For those courses where such a change is impractical, faculty members will need to defer the in-person exam until January,” the statement said.

The statement said the school planned to reach out to faculty members Friday evening who were scheduled to deliver in-person exams on Saturday to ensure they were aware of the change.

“I recognize and regret that the decision to convert to online exams with such little notice may cause additional stress and challenge at an already stressful and challenging time,” it said. “However, it is important to comply with this latest directive from Public Health officials and continue to follow their lead.”