COVID-19: N.S. closing schools early for holiday break, announce 178 new cases

Nova Scotia is reporting 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, making it the highest single-day total since May, when the province was in the grips of the third wave.

The province has also announced most public schools will begin the holiday break earlier than originally planned. Students’ last day will be this Friday, as opposed to next Tuesday.

“In light of the operational impacts stemming from the Omicron variant and the need for close contacts to self-isolate, we have made the decision to modify our school calendar and support those who need it most. Today’s decision will provide clarity and certainty to parents, guardians, students and staff,” said Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, in a statement.

The majority of the new cases were recorded in the Central Zone area.

According to the province 113 were in Central Zone, 55 were in Eastern Zone, five were in Northern Zone and five were in Western Zone.

Six people are in hospital, including two in ICU. There are no hospitalizations in Eastern Zone, where an outbreak involving the Omicron variant is centred at St. Francis Xavier University.

Cases in schools

Fourteen schools were notified of an exposure on Tuesday.

Druhan said the province recognized that the current outbreak “has put pressures on our schools, the people who work there and the students and families who are connected to our classrooms.”

A few schools have had to move to at-home learning and the province said it’s expected a small number of others may need to do so before Friday “due to operational impacts from the pandemic.”

Learning centres will remain open next Monday and Tuesday for students who require additional support. As well, staff at public schools will report to work as usual next week unless they are required to self-isolate for public health reasons.

The province said the education department will continue to monitor the pandemic during the holidays and consult public health before schools reopen. Currently, schools are scheduled to reopen on Jan. 6, which was already a two-day extension of the holidays.

“The decision to begin the school holiday break early is an operational decision based on staffing pressures and not a public health decision,” the province noted in the news release.

