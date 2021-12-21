Menu

Canada

Atlantic premiers urge caution over holiday season to slow the spread of COVID-19

By The Staff Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 10:30 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswickers talk masking up against Omicron' New Brunswickers talk masking up against Omicron
With expert guidance leaning toward N95 masks, New Brunswickers say they’re opting for them – if they can find them. Travis Fortnum reports.

Atlantic Canadians are being urged by the region’s four premiers to exercise caution during the holiday season to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The appeal was issued in a statement following a teleconference meeting Monday hosted by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, during which the premiers discussed the recent surge in COVID-19 infections, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The premiers are stressing the importance of following public health guidance and they say holiday gatherings should be limited to a small circle of friends and family members.

They are also asking people to avoiding large gatherings and to wear a well-fitting mask in public places, while maintaining two metres of physical distance in public settings and seeking testing when symptoms emerge.

The premiers stress the goal of following public health restrictions is to reduce the threat of hospitals in the region becoming overwhelmed by seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, people visiting Newfoundland and Labrador will have to self-isolate for five days in a restriction that takes effect at 3 p.m. today.

Travellers must also take a COVID-19 rapid test on each of those five days, and family members are permitted to isolate with them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
