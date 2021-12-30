Menu

Health

Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update as cases remain high

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 11:01 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Nova Scotia pushes back-to-school start to Jan. 10' COVID-19: Nova Scotia pushes back-to-school start to Jan. 10
Nova Scotia Education Minister Becky Druhan and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang announced Tuesday that the province was delaying the return to school for in-person learning to Jan. 10, 2022. The original start date was Jan. 6, but Druhan said the time would allow families extra time to monitor for symptoms and book vaccine appointments.

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 update Thursday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will be live-streamed on this page.

Read more: COVID-19: Nova Scotia announces jump in hospitalizations, 586 new cases

Nova Scotia reported 586 new cases of COVID-19 the day before, pushing the number of active cases to an estimated 5,053.

The province also said Wednesday that another six patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, where an outbreak was reported earlier this month.

COVID-19: Nova Scotia pushes back-to-school start to Jan. 10
COVID-19: Nova Scotia pushes back-to-school start to Jan. 10

-More to come 

