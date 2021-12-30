Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update as cases remain high

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 update Thursday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will be live-streamed on this page.

Nova Scotia reported 586 new cases of COVID-19 the day before, pushing the number of active cases to an estimated 5,053.

The province also said Wednesday that another six patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, where an outbreak was reported earlier this month.

