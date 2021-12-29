COVID-19: Nova Scotia announces jump in hospitalizations, 586 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 586 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the number of active cases to an estimated 5,053.

According to a release from the province, there are 383 cases in the Central Zone, 106 in the Eastern Zone, 56 in the Northern Zone and 31 in the Western Zone.

Since Dec. 24, hospitalizations in the province have jumped from 15 to 24. Of those, three people are in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 5,355 tests on Tuesday. The province continues to say that due to a spike in testing and positive cases, Public Health is experiencing delays in follow-up.

“All cases should contact their close contacts,” it said. “Public health is prioritizing contact tracing in long-term care facilities, healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group settings.”

The release said between Dec. 25 and 28, 69 lab results were repeat positives.

The province said another six patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, where an outbreak was reported earlier this month.

“All patients are being closely monitored and appropriate infection prevention and control measures are in place,” it said. “Testing is available for all staff members and doctors on site who want to get tested.”

As well, there are no new cases related to an outbreak at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, where a total of six patients have tested positive.

There are also no changes to outbreaks at a separate Halifax Infirmary ward and at the Dartmouth General Hospital, both of which involve fewer than five cases.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 89.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82.6 per cent have received both doses. The province says 12.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received a booster dose as well.