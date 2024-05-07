Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health

March drug deaths down 11% over last year as B.C. records 192 fatalities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2024 3:16 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. breaks record for overdose deaths in 2023'
B.C. breaks record for overdose deaths in 2023
More grim figures from the BC Coroner's Service on the number of illicit drug deaths. New figures show a record number of British Columbians were killed by toxic, illicit drugs in 2023. Global News Morning speaks with Recovery and Harm Reduction Expert Guy Felicella about where the province is failing in its attempt to get a handle on the toxic drug crisis. – Jan 25, 2024
Another 192 people were killed in British Columbia by illicit drugs in March, 11 per cent down from the same month last year.

The BC Coroners Service says the relentless toll makes illicit drugs the leading cause of death for those aged between 10 and 59, surpassing accidents, suicide, homicides and natural causes combined.

At least 572 people died in the first three months of this year, and fentanyl has been detected in 85 per cent of the unregulated drug deaths that have undergone toxicology testing.

Click to play video: 'B.C. moves to ban drug use in public spaces after concerns over pilot program'
B.C. moves to ban drug use in public spaces after concerns over pilot program

About three-quarters of those killed in March were male, although the service says the death rate among females is climbing year-over-year, with 23 deaths per 100,000 compared with just over 20 last year.

The death toll was released on the same day federal Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks announced approval of the request by B.C. to prohibit the use of illicit drugs in most public spaces once again.

Jennifer Whiteside, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions, says the losses underscore the urgency of continuing to respond to the public health emergency.

At least 14,400 people have died since the provincial government declared a public health emergency in April 2016.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

