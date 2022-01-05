Menu

Health

Nova Scotia opens new booster vaccination clinics as Omicron wave hits province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2022 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. pharmacists overwhelmed as booster vaccination eligibility expands' N.S. pharmacists overwhelmed as booster vaccination eligibility expands
Thousands of people waited online to book their COVID-19 booster in Nova Scotia on Monday, as eligibility expanded to the 30-plus population at midnight. With pharmacies administering the majority of these vaccines, pharmacists are feeling overwhelmed with the workload. Amber Fryday reports.

Nova Scotia is announcing a series of booster vaccination clinics as health officials deal with the largest wave of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Officials say new community clinics will begin administering booster doses tomorrow and that some testing centres will start offering booster doses on Monday.

Read more: Boosters help fight COVID-19, experts say. But are they the pathway out of the pandemic?

The new clinics are in Halifax, Dartmouth, Wolfville and Truro.

Officials say booster doses are open to residents aged 30 or older.

They are also open to residents 18 or older if they are African Nova Scotian or Indigenous.

Nova Scotia reported 1,020 cases of COVID-19 yesterday and an estimated 6,439 active infections.

Click to play video: 'NSTU President Hopes NS Changes Its Decision On Resuming In-class Learning' NSTU President Hopes NS Changes Its Decision On Resuming In-class Learning

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
