Global News Morning Halifax January 5 2022 6:20am 07:53 NSTU President Hopes NS Changes Its Decision On Resuming In-class Learning NS Teachers Union President, Paul Wozney, speaks to Alyse Hand about his concerns with the provinces decision to resume in-class learning on Jan. 10. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8489307/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8489307/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?