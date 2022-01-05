Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
January 5 2022 6:20am
07:53

NSTU President Hopes NS Changes Its Decision On Resuming In-class Learning

NS Teachers Union President, Paul Wozney, speaks to Alyse Hand about his concerns with the provinces decision to resume in-class learning on Jan. 10.

