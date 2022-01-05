Menu

Crime

Driver charged after wrong-way collision on Hamilton’s Claremont access

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 11:25 am
Hamilton police collision reconstruction units are investigating a crash Jan. 4, 2021 on the downbound lanes of the Claremont Access. View image in full screen
Hamilton police collision reconstruction units are investigating a crash Jan. 4, 2021 on the downbound lanes of the Claremont Access. Global News

A man in his 20s is facing a dangerous driving charge following a wrong way crash on a Hamilton Mountain Access road.

Police say the two vehicles collided head-on just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the downbound lanes of the Claremont Access.

“A vehicle entered the downbound lanes at the bottom of the Claremont access and proceeded upbound,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News.

“The vehicle then struck a downbound vehicle.”

Trending Stories

A woman in her mid-60s was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

