Driver charged after wrong-way collision on Hamilton’s Claremont access

A man in his 20s is facing a dangerous driving charge following a wrong way crash on a Hamilton Mountain Access road.

Police say the two vehicles collided head-on just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the downbound lanes of the Claremont Access.

“A vehicle entered the downbound lanes at the bottom of the Claremont access and proceeded upbound,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News.

“The vehicle then struck a downbound vehicle.”

A woman in her mid-60s was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

