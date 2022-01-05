Menu

Canada

Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Burlington

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2022 6:22 am
Police investigating following a fatal pedestrian-involved collision in Burlington. View image in full screen
Police investigating following a fatal pedestrian-involved collision in Burlington. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Halton Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Burlington, Ont.

Officers were called to Lakeshore Road near Goodram Road at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

A 66-year-old man was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken control of the case.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
