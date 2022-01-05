Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Burlington, Ont.

Officers were called to Lakeshore Road near Goodram Road at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

A 66-year-old man was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken control of the case.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police.

Lakeshore Rd between Shoreacres Rd and Avondale Rd in Burlington is currently closed for a police investigation of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Please choose an alternate route if travelling in this area. @HRPSBurl will advise when the road has reopened. >ts — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) January 5, 2022

