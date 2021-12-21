Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halton police investigate Oakville shooting

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 21, 2021 10:39 am
Halton regional police are investigating a shooting in Oakville late Monday night. View image in full screen
Halton regional police are investigating a shooting in Oakville late Monday night. @HRPS

Halton regional police are investigating a shooting in Oakville.

Investigators say they responded to a shooting at a residence in the area of Ernest Appelbe Boulevard and Dundas Street East at 11:50 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a male victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Trending Stories

Halton police say they have not made an arrest, but investigators believe it to be a targeted shooting and that the individuals involved in the incident know each other.

Read more: Hamilton’s paramedic boss concerned over rising calls that don’t require an ambulance

The investigation is ongoing and residents are told to expect a continued police presence in the area on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the intimate partner violence unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8799.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halton Regional Police tagOakville tagHalton taghalton police tagOakville Crime tagOakville Shooting tagHalton shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers