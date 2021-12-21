Halton police investigate Oakville shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Halton regional police are investigating a shooting in Oakville.

Investigators say they responded to a shooting at a residence in the area of Ernest Appelbe Boulevard and Dundas Street East at 11:50 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a male victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Halton police say they have not made an arrest, but investigators believe it to be a targeted shooting and that the individuals involved in the incident know each other.

The investigation is ongoing and residents are told to expect a continued police presence in the area on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the intimate partner violence unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8799.