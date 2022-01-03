SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health reports 2 new hospitalizations, 108 new cases, 2,214 active cases

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 3:27 pm
COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health reports 2 new hospitalizations, 108 new cases, 2,214 active cases - image View image in full screen
Megan King/Global News

The Kingston region has seen a significant drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases and there have been 2 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

KFL&A Public Health is reporting 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing active cases to 2,214. There were 849 tests administered within the last day, compared to more than 2,300 about two weeks ago.

Read more: Ontario reports 13,578 new COVID cases, more people in hospital and ICUs

The age group with the largest case increase was once again the 18-29 grouping, which accounted for 45 of the 108 new infections.

Trending Stories

However, during last week’s media briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said the health unit was no longer looking to case counts as the true metric for measuring the effects of COVID-19 in the region because it doesn’t accurately represent the true number of cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, he said, the health unit will be looking towards hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

Currently, in KFL&A there are 15 people hospitalized and nine in the ICU, six of whom are on ventilators.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford explains decision to move schools online' COVID-19: Ford explains decision to move schools online
COVID-19: Ford explains decision to move schools online
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagGlobal News tagKingston covid-19 tagnew COVID-19 cases tagnew cases KFL&A tagKingston COVID-19 cases tagkfla new covid 19 cases tagnew covid 19 cases kfla tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers