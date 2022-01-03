COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health reports 2 new hospitalizations, 108 new cases, 2,214 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston region has seen a significant drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases and there have been 2 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

KFL&A Public Health is reporting 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing active cases to 2,214. There were 849 tests administered within the last day, compared to more than 2,300 about two weeks ago.

The age group with the largest case increase was once again the 18-29 grouping, which accounted for 45 of the 108 new infections.

However, during last week’s media briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said the health unit was no longer looking to case counts as the true metric for measuring the effects of COVID-19 in the region because it doesn’t accurately represent the true number of cases.

Instead, he said, the health unit will be looking towards hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

Currently, in KFL&A there are 15 people hospitalized and nine in the ICU, six of whom are on ventilators.

