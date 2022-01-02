Police confirm missing 21-year-old Edmonton woman found dead

Send this page to someone via email

A sad ending for one family as Edmonton police confirmed a woman who went missing last week has been found dead.

The woman, 21-year-old Davinia McKinney (nee Carter) had last been seen on Dec. 28 in Edmonton’s west end Belmead neighbourhood.

The Edmonton area was under an extreme cold warning when McKinney left her home and at the time, police said she was not dressed for the weather and had also left her purse, cellphone and wallet behind.

At the time McKinney was reported missing the wind chill was around -35 C.

In a short news release sent out Sunday afternoon, EPS confirmed the woman was located deceased and that her death was been deemed to be non-criminal in nature.