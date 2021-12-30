Woman, 21, missing in west Edmonton as extreme cold snap continues

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are asking the public for help looking for a 21-year-old woman after she went missing the evening of Dec. 28, as extreme cold temperatures continue to hit the city.

Davinia McKinney (nee Carter) was last seen in the city’s west end, in the Belmead neighbourhood near 182 Street and 90 Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said her husband spoke to her on a social media app at that time but she has not been heard from since.

McKinney was not dressed for the weather and had left her purse, cellphone and wallet behind.

The Edmonton area remains under an extreme cold warning. When McKinney left her home, the wind chill was around -35.

Story continues below advertisement

Friends and family say her disappearance is out of character and there is concern for her well-being.

McKinney is described as five feet seven inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair.

View image in full screen An undated photo of Davinia McKinney, 21. Courtesy / Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information should contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or by dialling 377 on a mobile phone. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online to Crime Stoppers.

2:01 Shelters trying to help Edmonton’s most vulnerable stave off the cold Shelters trying to help Edmonton’s most vulnerable stave off the cold