Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP identify one of two bodies found in Sarnia-area

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 2, 2022 1:00 pm
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. OPP

Lambton County OPP has identified one of the deceased individuals involved in an ongoing investigation.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. police said they received a call about a suspicious person on Crooked Road in Enniskillen Township.

Read more: 2nd death investigation underway in Sarnia, Ont. after human remains found in Enniskillen

Following an investigation, OPP officers found human remains and were able to identify a “separate location” for investigation on Watson Street in Sarnia.

Police have identified the victim found on Watson Street as 31-year-old Lance Richardson of Mississauga.

Investigators are continuing to work with the province’s Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services to identify the person found in Enniskillen Township.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Sarnia, Ont., police launch homicide investigation following 26-year-old’s death

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who had contact with Lance Richardson in the days leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

—With files from 980 CFPL’s Jaclyn Carbone 

Click to play video: 'SIU investigating death near Bobcaygeon after CKL OPP officer discharges firearm' SIU investigating death near Bobcaygeon after CKL OPP officer discharges firearm
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagInvestigation tagDeath tagBody Found taglambton county tagDeath Investigation tagDeceased identified tagEnniskillen Township tagOPP Sarnia Deceased Identified tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers