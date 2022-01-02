OPP identify one of two bodies found in Sarnia-area

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton County OPP has identified one of the deceased individuals involved in an ongoing investigation.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. police said they received a call about a suspicious person on Crooked Road in Enniskillen Township.

Following an investigation, OPP officers found human remains and were able to identify a “separate location” for investigation on Watson Street in Sarnia.

Police have identified the victim found on Watson Street as 31-year-old Lance Richardson of Mississauga.

Investigators are continuing to work with the province’s Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services to identify the person found in Enniskillen Township.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who had contact with Lance Richardson in the days leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

—With files from 980 CFPL’s Jaclyn Carbone