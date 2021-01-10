Sarnia, Ont., police launch homicide investigation following 26-year-old’s death

Police in Sarnia, Ont., say the death of a 26-year-old man Saturday is being investigated as a homicide.
Officials say around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to a report of a man who had been injured at a residence in the 900-block of Confederation Street.
The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.
He’s been identified as 26-year-old Luis Enrique Hernandez of Sarnia.
Police say they’re investigating this incident as a homicide, and added that the incident appears to be an isolated event.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Johann Lewis at 519-344-8861 x6200, the Criminal Investigation Branch Information Line at 519-344-8861 extension 5300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
