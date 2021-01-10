Menu

Crime

Sarnia, Ont., police launch homicide investigation following 26-year-old’s death

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 10, 2021 12:27 pm
File photo.
File photo. kali9 / iStock

Police in Sarnia, Ont., say the death of a 26-year-old man Saturday is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials say around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to a report of a man who had been injured at a residence in the 900-block of Confederation Street.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

He’s been identified as 26-year-old Luis Enrique Hernandez of Sarnia.

Police say they’re investigating this incident as a homicide, and added that the incident appears to be an isolated event.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Johann Lewis at 519-344-8861 x6200, the Criminal Investigation Branch Information Line at 519-344-8861 extension 5300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

