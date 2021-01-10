Sarnia, Ont., police launch homicide investigation following 26-year-old’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Sarnia, Ont., say the death of a 26-year-old man Saturday is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials say around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to a report of a man who had been injured at a residence in the 900-block of Confederation Street.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

He’s been identified as 26-year-old Luis Enrique Hernandez of Sarnia.

Police say they’re investigating this incident as a homicide, and added that the incident appears to be an isolated event.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Johann Lewis at 519-344-8861 x6200, the Criminal Investigation Branch Information Line at 519-344-8861 extension 5300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 Second-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021 Second-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021