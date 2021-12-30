2nd death investigation underway in Sarnia, Ont. after human remains found in Enniskillen

Lambton County OPP say they are investigating two deaths in the Sarnia, Ont., area after officers made grim discoveries earlier this week.
According to police, it was shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 when they received a call about a suspicious person on Crooked Road in Enniskillen Township.
Following an investigation, officers found human remains and were able to identify a “separate location” on Watson Street in Sarnia. Police say a second death investigation is underway.
Someone is in custody and investigators say there are no concerns for public safety at this time, adding further details will be provided when they become available.
Multiple agencies are working on the investigation, including the OPP criminal investigation branch, Sarnia police, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
Comments