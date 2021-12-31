N.B. RCMP wants Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to investigate fatal shooting

New Brunswick RCMP has requested an independent agency conduct an investigation after a man was shot dead by an RCMP officer in Kingston, N.B. on Friday.
In a release, police said that at 3:47 a.m., members from Hampton Detachment responded to a call at a residence and upon arrival came across a man who was the subject of the complaint.
The situation devolved resulting in members shooting the man.
“First aid was immediately administered on the scene and the man was taken to hospital, where he later died,” police said.
One officer was also injured during the incident, treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is now at home.
According to police, the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), an independent agency, will conduct an investigation of the incident.
