Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. RCMP wants Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to investigate fatal shooting

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 4:09 pm
N.B. RCMP wants Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to investigate fatal shooting - image View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP has requested an independent agency conduct an investigation after a man was shot dead by an RCMP officer in Kingston, N.B. on Friday.

In a release, police said that at 3:47 a.m., members from Hampton Detachment responded to a call at a residence and upon arrival came across a man who was the subject of the complaint.

The situation devolved resulting in members shooting the man.

Read more: RCMP say Nova Scotia man subject of warrant arrested in New Brunswick

“First aid was immediately administered on the scene and the man was taken to hospital, where he later died,” police said.

Trending Stories

One officer was also injured during the incident, treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is now at home.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), an independent agency, will conduct an investigation of the incident.

In the meantime, the offciers involved in the incident have been offered support services. As part of standard practice their duty statuses are being reviewed, said the RCMP. 
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
died in hospital tagfatal shooting Kingston New Brunswick tagfatal shooting RCMP being investigated NB tagman dead Kingston NB tagman shot by RCMP Kingston NB tagRCMP offciers injured tagSIRT investigation NB Kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers