Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned

Canada

RCMP say Nova Scotia man subject of warrant arrested in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2021 3:00 pm
Shawn Kenneth Hughes. View image in full screen
Shawn Kenneth Hughes. N.S. RCMP

RCMP says a 27-year-old Nova Scotia man wanted on an arrest warrant issued last month has been arrested in New Brunswick.

Shawn Kenneth Hughes, of South Branch, N.S., was arrested Wednesday during a police search at a home in Cocagne, N.B.

Police say Hughes was taken into custody without incident.

The Mounties say Hughes faces charges related to incidents in the community of Hilden, N.S., earlier this year.

Click to play video: 'Former RCMP officer criticizes handling of 2011 tip about N.S. gunman' Former RCMP officer criticizes handling of 2011 tip about N.S. gunman
Former RCMP officer criticizes handling of 2011 tip about N.S. gunman – Jan 4, 2021

The alleged offences include arson, assault and uttering threats.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say Hughes is being returned to Nova Scotia, where he will appear in court in Truro, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
