RCMP say Nova Scotia man subject of warrant arrested in New Brunswick

RCMP says a 27-year-old Nova Scotia man wanted on an arrest warrant issued last month has been arrested in New Brunswick.

Shawn Kenneth Hughes, of South Branch, N.S., was arrested Wednesday during a police search at a home in Cocagne, N.B.

Police say Hughes was taken into custody without incident.

The Mounties say Hughes faces charges related to incidents in the community of Hilden, N.S., earlier this year.

The alleged offences include arson, assault and uttering threats.

RCMP say Hughes is being returned to Nova Scotia, where he will appear in court in Truro, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2021.