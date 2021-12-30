Menu

Crime

Man charged after break-in at downtown Winnipeg dollar store

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 12:42 pm
Winnipeg police respond to a break-in at the Dollarama on Portage Avenue at Donald Street Thursday night. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police respond to a break-in at the Dollarama on Portage Avenue at Donald Street Thursday night. Global News

Winnipeg police’s tactical and K9 units were called in for a break-in at a downtown Winnipeg dollar store late Thursday.

Read more: Police, civilian vehicles collide in Winnipeg crash

Police responded to the Dollarama on Portage Avenue near Donald Street around 11:15 p.m. after someone reported seeing broken glass and a man inside the store.

Officers and police dogs searched the store and took a man into custody, police said in a release Thursday.

Read more: Cats killed, people safe in Talbot Avenue duplex fire

A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with break and enter and has been detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police on package thefts' Winnipeg Police on package thefts
Winnipeg Police on package thefts – Dec 17, 2021
