Man charged after break-in at downtown Winnipeg dollar store

Winnipeg police’s tactical and K9 units were called in for a break-in at a downtown Winnipeg dollar store late Thursday.
Police responded to the Dollarama on Portage Avenue near Donald Street around 11:15 p.m. after someone reported seeing broken glass and a man inside the store.
Officers and police dogs searched the store and took a man into custody, police said in a release Thursday.
Trending Stories
A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with break and enter and has been detained in custody.
Winnipeg Police on package thefts
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments