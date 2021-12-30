Man charged after break-in at downtown Winnipeg dollar store

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police’s tactical and K9 units were called in for a break-in at a downtown Winnipeg dollar store late Thursday.

Police responded to the Dollarama on Portage Avenue near Donald Street around 11:15 p.m. after someone reported seeing broken glass and a man inside the store.

A 32-year-old man has been charged after officers were called to a report of a break-in to a business in the Portage Avenue/Donald Street area overnight. Media release: https://t.co/DrSrFZyfCH — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 30, 2021

Officers and police dogs searched the store and took a man into custody, police said in a release Thursday.

A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with break and enter and has been detained in custody.

