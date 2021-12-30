Menu

Canada

Cats killed, people safe in Talbot Avenue duplex fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 10:59 am
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle. File / Global News

Two cats were killed but all of the human residents escaped from a fire at a Talbot Avenue duplex on Wednesday night.

Fire officials said the blaze took place around 9:30 p.m. and was under control a half-hour later.

One firefighter had minor injuries but didn’t need to be taken to hospital.

The city’s emergency social services helped the duplex’s residents find temporary accommodations, as one of the units was damaged by smoke, and the other by smoke and fire.

Read more: Winnipeg house fire claims lives of three pets

Fire crews also attended an unrelated blaze on Beresford Avenue just before 10 p.m., where a two-storey home was destroyed in what is expected to be a complete loss.

No one was injured in the incident, but people living in a neighbouring home were also evacuated as a safety measure.

The cause of both fires is still under investigation.

