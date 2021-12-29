Police dog helps Lynn Lake RCMP track down missing rifle

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP police dog helped officers in Lynn Lake track down a missing rifle connected to an incident on Christmas Eve.

Police said they were called on the evening of Dec. 24 about a vehicle — with a firearm inside — that had been stolen from Gordon Avenue in the northwestern Manitoba community.

In the course of making patrols, officers were informed that the stolen vehicle had been in an accident on Highway 391 near Black Sturgeon Falls, and that an armed man was spotted running from the scene.

The man was arrested without incident on the edge of the treeline, but police were unable to recover the gun.

Read more: 6 Winnipeg men facing charges after firearms spotted in social media video

The next day, police dog Linkin and his handler searched the area and found the rifle.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, 25, is facing a number of charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, weapons possession, careless use of a firearm, refusal to comply with an alcohol demand, and more.

He will appear in court on March 22, 2022.

0:59 Manitoba RCMP arrest man believed to be a danger to public Manitoba RCMP arrest man believed to be a danger to public – Oct 21, 2021