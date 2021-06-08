Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

6 Winnipeg men facing charges after firearms spotted in social media video

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 8:07 am
Six young men are facing charges after police spotted them with firearms in a social media video. View image in full screen
Six young men are facing charges after police spotted them with firearms in a social media video. File / Global News

Six Winnipeggers are facing drug and weapons-related charges after a recent social media video prompted an investigation.

Over the weekend, city police came across online content showing men who were known to them handling firearms, a release said Monday.

On Sunday night, officers arrested one of the suspects near Keewatin Street and William Avenue West in Winnipeg’s northwest and found more than $1,300 worth of crack cocaine on him.

Read more: Afternoon of chaos sparked by truck theft leads to multiple charges for Winnipeg duo

Around 7 p.m., police took another four suspects into custody in the 1400 block of Logan Avenue, who had a 9mm handgun in their vehicle. A few minutes later, officers arrested a sixth young man at a home in the 1500 block of Elgin Avenue, who was in possession of a .223 rifle.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A 23-year-old and a 22-year-old are facing multiple charges, including breaching bail conditions and possessing at least one loaded and restricted firearm.

Four other young people, including two teenagers, are facing weapons-related charges and have been released on undertakings.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg MP Leah Gazan says residential schools should be ‘treated as a crime scene’' Winnipeg MP Leah Gazan says residential schools should be ‘treated as a crime scene’
Winnipeg MP Leah Gazan says residential schools should be ‘treated as a crime scene’
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagSocial Media Crime tagGun crime in Winnipeg tagKeewatin Street crime tagSix arrested tagWinnipeg cocaine arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers