6 Winnipeg men facing charges after firearms spotted in social media video

Six Winnipeggers are facing drug and weapons-related charges after a recent social media video prompted an investigation.
Over the weekend, city police came across online content showing men who were known to them handling firearms, a release said Monday.
On Sunday night, officers arrested one of the suspects near Keewatin Street and William Avenue West in Winnipeg’s northwest and found more than $1,300 worth of crack cocaine on him.
Around 7 p.m., police took another four suspects into custody in the 1400 block of Logan Avenue, who had a 9mm handgun in their vehicle. A few minutes later, officers arrested a sixth young man at a home in the 1500 block of Elgin Avenue, who was in possession of a .223 rifle.
A 23-year-old and a 22-year-old are facing multiple charges, including breaching bail conditions and possessing at least one loaded and restricted firearm.
Four other young people, including two teenagers, are facing weapons-related charges and have been released on undertakings.
