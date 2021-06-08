6 Winnipeg men facing charges after firearms spotted in social media video

Send this page to someone via email

Six Winnipeggers are facing drug and weapons-related charges after a recent social media video prompted an investigation.

Over the weekend, city police came across online content showing men who were known to them handling firearms, a release said Monday.

On Sunday night, officers arrested one of the suspects near Keewatin Street and William Avenue West in Winnipeg’s northwest and found more than $1,300 worth of crack cocaine on him.

Around 7 p.m., police took another four suspects into custody in the 1400 block of Logan Avenue, who had a 9mm handgun in their vehicle. A few minutes later, officers arrested a sixth young man at a home in the 1500 block of Elgin Avenue, who was in possession of a .223 rifle.

A 23-year-old and a 22-year-old are facing multiple charges, including breaching bail conditions and possessing at least one loaded and restricted firearm.

Four other young people, including two teenagers, are facing weapons-related charges and have been released on undertakings.

