In the early hours of Sunday morning, RCMP received a call of a disturbance at a home in the city. Officers discovered the victim when they arrived.
Rosanna Hempel
Rosanna Hempel is a German-Canadian journalist who has lived or worked in most Canadian provinces, originally hailing from the East Coast.
After obtaining her B.Sc. in biology with minors in French and international relations at Mount Allison University, she worked in film and forestry before pursuing her love for documenting stories through journalism at Red River College.
Rosanna joined Global Winnipeg in 2021.
The team announced on Monday they’d welcome up to 2,000 people per game at IG Field. The number amounts to six per cent of the stadium’s capacity.
Barbara Bowes, with Winnipeg’s Legacy Bowes Group, told 680 CJOB other surveys have found similar results, adding she’s predicting a shift in employment models on the horizon.
Duffy’s Taxi and Unicity Taxi announced Friday they’d be offering $10,000 in vouchers to community organizations to help low-income seniors get to COVID-19 vaccination centres.
Vaccine uptake is strongest in northern Manitoba and Winnipeg areas. The RM of Stanley reflects the province’s lowest immunization rate at around 17 per cent.
Clifford Joseph’s close-knit family say they feel the 40-year-old father may be out there. “I believe that he’s alive,” Joseph’s younger sister Felicia Joseph said.
RCMP are concentrated in the Whiteshell searching for homicide suspect Eric Wildman, who Mounties say was last seen driving east on Highway 44 east of Whitemouth Wednesday night.
St. Clements mayor Debbie Fiebelkorn said the search for homicide suspect Eric Paul Wildman has left the close-knit rural farming community around Stead, Man. feeling uneasy.
Some parts of the province got up to around 70 mm over 24 hours as of Friday afternoon, including the City of Brandon, one of the driest areas in the country.
Boards along the iconic storefront came down early Thursday morning, revealing Indigenous art by Glenn Gear and Peatr Thomas stretching across window panels along Portage Avenue.
A Winnipeg woman who died of COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital is being remembered as a mentor who dedicated her life to helping others.
Over the weekend, city police came across online content showing men who were known to them handling firearms. All six are now facing drug and weapons-related charges.
Around 5:30 p.m., Nelson House Mounties responded to billowing smoke coming from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation’s fire hall, where the fire department was working to douse flames.
Shortly before 8 p.m., a Ford Fusion was merging onto Henderson Highway when it collided with an SUV driving north, police said Friday.
On Wednesday, Brandon police arrested Janice Allison Franklin, a woman known to the victim. Officers transferred her to Winnipeg where she was charged with second-degree murder.