Contact Rosanna

Rosanna Hempel

Rosanna Hempel is a German-Canadian journalist who has lived or worked in most Canadian provinces, originally hailing from the East Coast.

After obtaining her B.Sc. in biology with minors in French and international relations at Mount Allison University, she worked in film and forestry before pursuing her love for documenting stories through journalism at Red River College.

Rosanna joined Global Winnipeg in 2021.

