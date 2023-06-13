Seasonal jobs going unclaimed, Manitoba businesses say, as students break for summer

Send this page to someone via email

Businesses offering seasonal jobs say staffing shortages persist coming out of the pandemic, even as students break for summer.

Melissa Schlichting has been working in food service for most of her career, but since the pandemic, fewer applicants are signing up to work at the Goldeyes ballpark.

Among the students and youth who do — job flexibility is a top demand, she said.

“Gone are the days where we hire someone and expect them to work every game,” Schlichting, who manages the club’s food and beverage department, said Tuesday.

Between accommodating family, recreation and vacation commitments, and despite offering more scheduling options, Schlichting said it’s a challenge to find enough seasonal staff.

“We’re having to hire more people who are working fewer hours, and hopefully at the end of the day, we just have enough to get through.”

Over at summer camps where most staff live on-site, the workforce also hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels. Positions that require certifications like cooks and lifeguards have become harder to fill, Manitoba Camping Association’s executive director Kim Scherger told Global News.

“I know that some of those camps are suffering in a big way for finding a lot of their staff, and have had to pare down … how many of these activities they’re going to offer,” Scherger said.

"'Where have these people gone' is the big question."

Overall, hospitality and tourism-related sectors continue to face the biggest labour gaps, the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce says.

The organization encourages businesses to better understand what young people are gravitating towards, president Chuck Davidson said.

“We know they’re looking for that work-life balance. They’re looking for the opportunity to potentially work remotely,” Davidson added.

Along with Canada West Foundation, Manitoba Chambers is working to pinpoint why young people are leaving the province, he continued.

“What we’re really trying to get a handle on is, ‘Why are they leaving?’ Is it for opportunities in other jurisdictions?'”

For Schlichting, she’ll be busy recruiting all summer long to keep fans happy in the stands, cheering on their team.