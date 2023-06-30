Winnipeg family gets creative with summer fun that won’t break the bank

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg family is getting creative during their children’s break from school — without breaking the bank.

Rae Metcalfe recently put together a list of at least 100 free and inexpensive activities, to make this summer accessible and affordable for their two kids.

Metcalfe’s family’s dollars aren’t going as far as last year with their higher cost of living, they told Global News on Friday.

“They’re like insanely more expensive. Things have gone up in cost. Hours have changed as well, too,” Metcalfe said.

As of two months ago, Metcalfe decided to become a stay-at-home parent after finishing parental leave, because of the cost and limited availability of child care.

View image in full screen Rae Metcalfe recently put together a list of at least a hundred free and inexpensive activities to make this summer accessible and affordable for their two kids. Josh Arason / Global News

It isn’t feasible with their school-age daughter, who lives with a disability and toddler, they said.

Story continues below advertisement

“During the summertime, that $10/day daycare stops, so you pay full price during the summer and then go back to it afterwards.”

Over at summer camps, some still have spots available, Kim Scherger with the Manitoba Camping Association/Sunshine Fund said.

“We do have camps that are already full, and they are having to turn some people away, so there’s a big range right now, but it still isn’t an average of what it used to be before the pandemic.”

Scherger suspects more children, especially ones older than usual, are struggling with homesickness coming out of the pandemic, while caregivers and parents are also keeping a closer eye on the price tag.

Camp costs have had to go up due to inflation and minimum wage increases, she said.

“Parents are then feeling that pinch that they can’t afford to potentially go to camp because of those costs increasing slightly.”

View image in full screen Summer camps still have spots available, Kim Scherger with the Manitoba Camping Association/Sunshine Fund says. She says the association’s Sunshine Fund, which helps send kids from low-income families to camp, is still accepting applicants. Josh Arason / Global News

The Manitoba Camping Association’s Sunshine Fund, which helps send kids from low-income families to camp, is still accepting applicants, Scherger said.

Story continues below advertisement

More are also eligible, as the income threshold has risen by five to 10 per cent, she said.

Meanwhile, Metcalfe is planning an itinerary — one that won’t skimp on creativity and good memories.

“‘Making popcorn over a fire’ (is one) my daughter really wants to do,” Metcalfe said, reading from their list.

“Try and do six random acts of kindness.”