Peterborough man arrested for robbery, theft of donation box money, business break and enter

A Peterborough man faces multiple charges following a robbery and a break and enter at businesses over the weekend.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Peterborough Police Service officers attended a Chemong Road business following reports of a man who had threatened staff with a knife and demanded cigarettes. The suspect also stole money from a donation box on the counter before fleeing.

Police say another officer in the area saw a man riding on a bicycle and attempted to make an arrest on the grounds of the man breaching a release order.

The man got off his bike and a short foot pursuit followed until his arrest. Police say the man was found in possession of property stolen from the Chemong Road business.

Police also determined the suspect was connected to a break and enter at a Lansdowne Street business around 11 p.m. on Saturday during which a glass front door was smashed and loose change was stolen.

Douglas McRae, 22, was charged with break and enter, robbery and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.