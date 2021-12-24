Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrests made in Peterborough north-end store robbery, downtown grocery store theft

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 8:46 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police made a robbery arrest following an incident at a north-end store on Dec. 23, 2021. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police made a pair of arrests in two separate theft incidents on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, Peterborough Police Service, officers responded to a report of a man brandishing a weapon while stealing from a north-end business.

Read more: Peterborough child, 10, found behind wheel of reported stolen vehicle, police say

Officers attended and their investigation led to the identity and arrest of a suspect.

Douglas McRae, 22, of Peterborough, was charged with robbery.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Downtown grocery store

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to a downtown grocery store following a report a man was “intentionally causing issues” in the store and had left without paying for groceries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect who was later located and arrested.

Barry Andrews, 56, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough and area police advise community to be wary of porch pirates during holidays' Peterborough and area police advise community to be wary of porch pirates during holidays
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagPeterborough Police Service tagArmed Robbery tagPeterborough crime tagPeterborough robbery tagPeterborough theft tagStore Robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers