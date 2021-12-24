Arrests made in Peterborough north-end store robbery, downtown grocery store theft

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police made a pair of arrests in two separate theft incidents on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, Peterborough Police Service, officers responded to a report of a man brandishing a weapon while stealing from a north-end business.

Officers attended and their investigation led to the identity and arrest of a suspect.

Douglas McRae, 22, of Peterborough, was charged with robbery.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Downtown grocery store

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to a downtown grocery store following a report a man was “intentionally causing issues” in the store and had left without paying for groceries.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect who was later located and arrested.

Barry Andrews, 56, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.