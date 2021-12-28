Menu

Crime

Saint John police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in death of 2-year-old child

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 4:06 pm
Saint John Police Force headquarters on December 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Saint John Police Force headquarters on December 8, 2021. Tim Roszell/Global News

A New Brunswick man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a toddler earlier this year.

In a release, the Saint John Police Force said Madison “Karrson” Bennett appeared via video link on Tuesday to answer to the new charge of second-degree murder in the case.

On Sept. 18, 2021, police were called around 10:35 p.m. to an address in uptown Saint John, where it was reported that a child was not breathing.

Read more: Saint John police make arrest in death of 2-year-old child

“Emergency responders including police, paramedics and firefighters worked tirelessly in their attempts to administer life saving measures,” the release said.

“The child was transported to local hospital and subsequently airlifted to a children’s hospital in Halifax, Nova Scotia; however, on September 19th, 2021, the child died.”

Bennett, 23, was arrested in relation to the child’s death on Sept. 28.

He was remanded in custody, where he will remain until a subsequent court date will be set by the Court of Queen’s Bench.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick tightens restrictions as Omicron spreads' New Brunswick tightens restrictions as Omicron spreads
New Brunswick tightens restrictions as Omicron spreads
