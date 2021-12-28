Saint John police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in death of 2-year-old child

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a toddler earlier this year.

In a release, the Saint John Police Force said Madison “Karrson” Bennett appeared via video link on Tuesday to answer to the new charge of second-degree murder in the case.

On Sept. 18, 2021, police were called around 10:35 p.m. to an address in uptown Saint John, where it was reported that a child was not breathing.

“Emergency responders including police, paramedics and firefighters worked tirelessly in their attempts to administer life saving measures,” the release said.

“The child was transported to local hospital and subsequently airlifted to a children’s hospital in Halifax, Nova Scotia; however, on September 19th, 2021, the child died.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bennett, 23, was arrested in relation to the child’s death on Sept. 28.

He was remanded in custody, where he will remain until a subsequent court date will be set by the Court of Queen’s Bench.

1:19 New Brunswick tightens restrictions as Omicron spreads New Brunswick tightens restrictions as Omicron spreads