Crime

Saint John police make arrest in death of 2-year-old child

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 2:13 pm
A person has been charged in the death of a two-year-old child earlier this month. View image in full screen
A person has been charged in the death of a two-year-old child earlier this month. Global News

The Saint John Police Force has arrested a 23-year-old in the death of a two-year-old child.

In a release, police said officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a child not breathing at an address in uptown Saint John around 10:35 p.m. on Sept. 18.

“Emergency responders including police, paramedics and firefighters worked tirelessly in their attempts to administer life-saving measures,” the release said.

The toddler was taken to local hospital and subsequently airlifted to a children’s hospital in Halifax. They died the next day.

The release said on Sept. 28, as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Saint John Police Force major crime and family protection units, police arrested a 23-year-old person in relation to the death.

The accused, who was not further identified, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday on charges of criminal negligence causing death and breach of probation.

