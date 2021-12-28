SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta premier, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 2:43 pm
covid-19-global-news-deena-hinshaw-jason-kenney-upadte-december-28-tuesday-coronavirus View image in full screen
Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney will update Albertans on the province's COVID019 situation at a news conference on Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

The pair are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post and on Global News and Corus radio Facebook pages.

The update comes after the holiday break and is the first update since last Thursday. At that time, Dr. Hinshaw noted in an effort to give some employees a “well-deserved” break, there will be a change in how the province reports COVID-19 data until the end of the year.

Read more: Alberta changes COVID-19 testing criteria, notification policies amid surge in cases

The usual in-depth data will be posted online this Wednesday, including a daily breakdown of cases from Dec. 24-28.

Story continues below advertisement

The detailed daily breakdown of case numbers will resume on Jan. 4 and every weekday thereafter.

Tuesday’s update will include basic numbers like cases and test numbers.

Click to play video: 'The Travel Lady: Latest changes to COVID-19 travel restrictions' The Travel Lady: Latest changes to COVID-19 travel restrictions

In the previous update, Alberta had 1,625 cases of COVID-19 as of Dec. 23 from about 11,800 tests. The number put the province’s positivity rate at a record high 13.6 per cent. The previous record was 13.44 per cent on May 2, 2021.

There were 318 people receiving care for COVID-19 in the hospital, with 64 of those people in the Intensive care unit.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta health tagJason Kenney tagAHS tagdr deena hinshaw tagCOVID update tagHinshaw tagTuesday tagTuesday update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers