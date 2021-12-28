Alberta premier, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

The pair are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post and on Global News and Corus radio Facebook pages.

The update comes after the holiday break and is the first update since last Thursday. At that time, Dr. Hinshaw noted in an effort to give some employees a “well-deserved” break, there will be a change in how the province reports COVID-19 data until the end of the year.

The usual in-depth data will be posted online this Wednesday, including a daily breakdown of cases from Dec. 24-28.

The detailed daily breakdown of case numbers will resume on Jan. 4 and every weekday thereafter.

Tuesday’s update will include basic numbers like cases and test numbers.

In the previous update, Alberta had 1,625 cases of COVID-19 as of Dec. 23 from about 11,800 tests. The number put the province’s positivity rate at a record high 13.6 per cent. The previous record was 13.44 per cent on May 2, 2021.

There were 318 people receiving care for COVID-19 in the hospital, with 64 of those people in the Intensive care unit.