Health

Omicron infection may enhance immunity against Delta variant, study suggests

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 28, 2021 2:47 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Still to early to say whether Omicron variant is less severe than Delta, WHO says' COVID-19: Still to early to say whether Omicron variant is less severe than Delta, WHO says
WATCH: COVID-19: Still to early to say whether Omicron variant is less severe than Delta, WHO says

Research by South African scientists suggests that Omicron infection enhances neutralizing immunity against the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, found that people who were infected with Omicron, especially those who were vaccinated, developed enhanced immunity to the Delta variant.

The analysis enrolled 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people who were infected with the Omicron variant in South Africa.

Read more: U.K. finds hospitalization less likely with Omicron variant compared to Delta

While the authors found that the neutralization of Omicron increased 14-fold over 14 days after the enrollment, they also found that there was a 4.4 fold increase of Delta virus neutralization.

“The increase in Delta variant neutralization in individuals infected with Omicron may result in decreased ability of Delta to re-infect those individuals,” the scientists said.

Alex Sigal, a professor at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa, said on Twitter on Monday that if Omicron was less pathogenic as it looked from the South African experience, “this will help push Delta out”.

Click to play video: 'Omicron COVID-19 variant growing faster than Delta, vaccinated could become infected or reinfected: WHO' Omicron COVID-19 variant growing faster than Delta, vaccinated could become infected or reinfected: WHO
Omicron COVID-19 variant growing faster than Delta, vaccinated could become infected or reinfected: WHO – Dec 20, 2021

According to an earlier South African study, there is reduced risk of hospitalisation and severe disease in people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant compared with the Delta one, though the authors say some of that is likely due to high population immunity.

The Omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, has since spread worldwide and threatened to overwhelm hospitals and disrupt travel plans this holiday week.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru)

© 2021 Reuters
