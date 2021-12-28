COVID-19: N.S. to provide update on return to school

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Education Minister Becky Druhan and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a COVID-19 news conference Tuesday afternoon.

They are expected to provide an update on the return to school for students following the holiday break. At the moment, students are scheduled to return to class on Jan. 6, 2022.

The briefing will begin at 2 p.m., however, the province is asking media not to livestream the event.

On Monday, the province announced 581 new cases of COVID-19 and an outbreak at the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

