Comments

Health

COVID-19: N.S. to provide update on return to school

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 9:43 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia’s top doctor speaks on his experience during COVID-19' Nova Scotia’s top doctor speaks on his experience during COVID-19
Over the course of the last two years, Dr. Robert Strang has worked with three Nova Scotia premiers. In the conclusion of Global News’s two-part feature interview, Strang spoke about that experience.

Nova Scotia Education Minister Becky Druhan and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a COVID-19 news conference Tuesday afternoon.

They are expected to provide an update on the return to school for students following the holiday break. At the moment, students are scheduled to return to class on Jan. 6, 2022.

The briefing will begin at 2 p.m., however, the province is asking media not to livestream the event.

Read more: COVID-19 — N.S. reports 581 new cases, outbreak at QEII hospital

This article will be updated later on in the afternoon with details from the announcement.

On Monday, the province announced 581 new cases of COVID-19 and an outbreak at the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

