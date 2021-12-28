Menu

Health

Two hospitals in Nova Scotia implement visitor restrictions to limit COVID spread

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2021 12:17 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. Health calling for kindness towards workers' N.S. Health calling for kindness towards workers
The volume of COVID-19 cases and people self-isolating is creating staff shortages in many sectors, including healthcare. In Nova Scotia, the provincial health authority is calling for kindness and compassion towards workers. Alexa MacLean has more.

Visitor restrictions are being implemented at a couple hospitals in Nova Scotia in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health says in a release the restrictions at Glace Bay Hospital and Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital took effect Monday, as the province recorded 581 new cases of COVID-19.

At Glace Bay Hospital, it says inpatients can have one consistent visitor.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. to provide update on return to school as 561 new cases reported

At Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital, inpatients can no longer receive visitors.

At both hospitals, one designated support person is allowed to visit per day for certain patients such as those in palliative care, patients nearing end of life and outpatients, including those arriving at the hospital for procedures who need support due to physical, intellectual, cognitive and emotional conditions.

Nova Scotia Health says these decisions are “being made to control and contain the spread of COVID-19, keep COVID-19 out of hospitals, and keep patients, health care workers, and all Nova Scotians safe.”

Read more: Nova Scotia volunteers continue to support province’s COVID-19 testing efforts

It notes that the restrictions will remain in place at both hospitals until Jan. 3.

Also on Monday, Nova Scotia health authorities reported an outbreak at the Halifax Infirmary site of the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre, noting that fewer than five patients were “impacted.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
