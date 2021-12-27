SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 581 new cases, outbreak at QEII hospital

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 10:47 am
Click to play video: 'Reactions to Nova Scotia changing its COVID-19 testing strategy' Reactions to Nova Scotia changing its COVID-19 testing strategy
The tidal wave of demand for COVID-19 testing in Nova Scotia has led to a backlog so severe that the province has overhauled testing criteria. The changes are welcome news for front-line workers, including two who have been caught in the crossfire of verbal attacks. Alexa MacLean has the story.

Nova Scotia reported 581 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

According to a release from the province, there are 420 new cases in the Central Zone, 62 in the Eastern Zone, 42 in the Northern Zone and 57 in the Western Zone.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,851 tests on Sunday.

Read more: COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 1,147 new cases over past two days

The release said the Nova Scotia Health Authority is also reporting an outbreak at a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

“Currently there is a very low number of patients impacted (less than five), and all patients are being closely monitored, and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Testing changes

The province previously announced that it’s making changes to its COVID-19 testing program, as it continues to report high numbers of infections driven by the Omicron variant.

Beginning Monday, people who are close contacts of a COVID-19 case, or have symptoms, will need to complete the online self-assessment to find out if they need a PCR test or a rapid test.

Read more: Changes to N.S. COVID-19 testing program begins next week

PCR tests are being prioritized for people who are close contacts, have symptoms and are at increased risk for severe disease, live in congregate settings or are integral to keeping the health system running.

Everyone else who needs a test but does not meet that criteria will need to take a rapid test instead.

Those who test positive on a rapid test should notify public health by emailing their name, date of birth, health card number, and contact information to PublicHealthPOCT@nshealth.ca. They also need to advise their close contacts and self-isolate.

