COVID-19: N.S. reports 581 new cases, outbreak at QEII hospital

Nova Scotia reported 581 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

According to a release from the province, there are 420 new cases in the Central Zone, 62 in the Eastern Zone, 42 in the Northern Zone and 57 in the Western Zone.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,851 tests on Sunday.

The release said the Nova Scotia Health Authority is also reporting an outbreak at a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

“Currently there is a very low number of patients impacted (less than five), and all patients are being closely monitored, and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place,” it said.

Testing changes

The province previously announced that it’s making changes to its COVID-19 testing program, as it continues to report high numbers of infections driven by the Omicron variant.

Beginning Monday, people who are close contacts of a COVID-19 case, or have symptoms, will need to complete the online self-assessment to find out if they need a PCR test or a rapid test.

PCR tests are being prioritized for people who are close contacts, have symptoms and are at increased risk for severe disease, live in congregate settings or are integral to keeping the health system running.

Everyone else who needs a test but does not meet that criteria will need to take a rapid test instead.

Those who test positive on a rapid test should notify public health by emailing their name, date of birth, health card number, and contact information to PublicHealthPOCT@nshealth.ca. They also need to advise their close contacts and self-isolate.