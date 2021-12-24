Changes to N.S. COVID-19 testing program begins next week

Nova Scotia is making changes to its COVID-19 testing program and its case management system next week, as the province continues to report high numbers of infections driven by the Omicron variant.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has been encouraging its residents to get tested regularly, with more than a million rapid tests distributed around the province in December alone.

However, in light of the rapidly rising case numbers, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health said it’s time to shift the strategy for both rapid testing and lab-based PCR testing.

“We have finite resources for lab-based testing, and we also have a limited supply of rapid tests over the next few weeks. We need to use those resources wisely given the current epidemiology,” said Dr. Robert Strang in a release from the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our priority for PCR testing has to be on people who are most vulnerable to disease and people who are needed to keep our healthcare system running. But everyone who needs a COVID-19 test will get one.”

The release said rapid tests should now primarily be used when someone has symptoms or are identified as close contacts. Strang noted that gathering limits have now been capped at a consistent group of 10 people, “so there shouldn’t be a need for a lot of testing for social occasions.”

Beginning Monday, Dec. 27, those who are close contacts of a COVID-19 case or have symptoms will need to complete the online self-assessment to find out what kind of test they need and book an appointment.

“Most Nova Scotians who are close contacts or have symptoms will be directed to book an appointment to get a take-home rapid test from a testing centre,” the release said.

1:48 Reactions to Nova Scotia changing its COVID-19 testing strategy Reactions to Nova Scotia changing its COVID-19 testing strategy

“Only certain people who are close contacts or have symptoms will be directed to book an appointment for a PCR test at a testing centre. This includes people who are at increased risk for severe disease, live in congregate settings, are being admitted to hospital or are integral to keeping the health system running.”

Story continues below advertisement

The only other people who can book a PCR test are domestic travellers who are not fully vaccinated and need two negative test results to stop isolating in Nova Scotia, and rotational and specialized workers who are not fully vaccinated and are required to get tested up to three times while in the province.

Those who test positive on a rapid test should notify public health by emailing their name, date of birth, health card number, and contact information to PublicHealthPOCT@nshealth.ca. They also need to advise their close contacts and self-isolate.

Changes to follow-up

In a separate release, the province said Public Health continues to experience delays in following up with Nova Scotians who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“To focus on supporting detailed follow-ups in priority settings such as, long-term care, group homes, assisted living facilities, health care facilities, and shelters, Public Health will not be providing follow-up to some individuals who tested positive for COVID-19,” it said.

Anyone who was tested for COVID-19 between Dec. 15 and Dec. 21 will not receive a follow up call from Public Health, it said, aside from the notification confirming their test result.

People are being asked to follow the provincial guidance on testing positive for COVID-19. If symptoms worsen, they should contact 811 or 911.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who tested for COVID-19 on Dec. 21 and beyond can expect an email, a text message and a call from Public Health.

“Long-term care, group homes, assisted living facilities, health care facilities, and shelters, who had tests during this time and have not heard from Public Health should follow their regular processes for notification to Public Health,” the release said.