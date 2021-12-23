N.S. sets another daily COVID-19 case record with almost 700

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has broken its daily COVID-19 case count record for the eighth day in a row with 689 new cases.

There are 498 cases in Central Zone, 55 cases in Eastern Zone, 79 cases in Northern Zone and 57 cases in Western Zone.

As of Thursday, there are an estimated 3,844 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Of those, 14 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

NSHA’s labs completed 8,181 tests the day before.

As of Wednesday, 1,758,286 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 793,489 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 105,019 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities, hospitals, and schools

The province also reported an outbreak at Roseway Manor in Shelburne on Thursday.

Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Neither is in hospital or has had contact with residents. All staff are fully vaccinated, and 98 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated and have had a booster shot.

There are no new cases reported at Parkstone Enhanced Care in Halifax. A total of two residents and one staff member at the facility have tested positive. No one is in hospital.

“Public health is working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place,” the province said.

There are no new cases at Parkland Antigonish, a seniors’ living community. A total of three residents and two staff members from the retirement home have tested positive. No one is in hospital.

There are no new cases reported at Dartmouth General Hospital. There have been fewer than five patients test positive, and all patients are being closely monitored and infection prevention and control measures are being put in place, the province said.

Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is also currently testing all patients and staff identified as a close contact.

There are no new cases reported at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish. The total number of cases is still fewer than five.

As a precaution, NSHA said it is testing identified close contacts, and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place.

“Testing will be made available for all staff and doctors on site who want to get tested,” NSHA said.

There are no new cases reported at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre. There have been fewer than five patients who have tested positive, and all patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place.

The province said 11 schools were notified on Wednesday of a COVID-19 exposure at their school. A list of schools with exposures is available online: https://backtoschool.ednet.ns.ca/school-exposures