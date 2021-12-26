Menu

Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 1,147 new cases over past two days

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 26, 2021 11:30 am
A negative rapid response COVID-19 antigen test results pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Friday December 10, 2021. View image in full screen
A negative rapid response COVID-19 antigen test results pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Friday December 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Nova Scotia reported 1,147 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Dec. 24.

According to the province, there were 569 new cases reported Saturday, and 578 Sunday.

There are a total of 826 cases in Central Zone, 154 cases in Eastern Zone, 96 cases in Northern Zone and 71 cases in Western Zone.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. reports 611 new cases, state of emergency renewed

The breakdown Sunday is 431 cases in Central Zone, 56 cases in Eastern Zone, 52 cases in Northern Zone and 39 cases in Western Zone. The breakdown from Saturday, Dec. 25 was 395 cases in Central Zone, 98 cases in Eastern Zone, 44 cases in Northern Zone and 32 cases in Western Zone.

On Dec. 24, NSHA’s labs completed 6,658 tests. On Dec. 25, NSHA’s labs completed 4,491 tests.

Because of a spike in testing and positive cases, public health has had delays in follow-up, the province said.

“All cases will be asked to contact their close contacts. This may be the only contact a positive case has with public health,” the province said in a release.

Detailed follow-ups are being prioritized to support contact tracing in schools, long-term care, healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group settings.

Click to play video: 'N.S. Health calling for kindness towards workers' N.S. Health calling for kindness towards workers
N.S. Health calling for kindness towards workers
