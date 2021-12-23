Peterborough child, 10, found behind wheel of reported stolen vehicle: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say two youth were found in a vehicle reported stolen early Thursday.

Around 4:15 a.m., a Peterborough Police Service officer on patrol noticed a vehicle being operated in a suspicious manner.

“As the officer was in the process of stopping the vehicle, it was discovered that it had been stolen minutes prior from a west-end address,” police said.

No damage was reported.

The investigation determined the driver of the vehicle was 10 years old and a passenger was 11.

“As a result of their ages, charges could not be processed and the car was returned to the rightful owner,” police said.

The youths were returned home, police said.

