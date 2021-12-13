Peterborough boy, 10, crashes stolen minivan near edge of Otonabee River: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 10-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a reported stolen minivan that crashed near the Otonabee River in Peterborough early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:30 p.m. Friday, a delivery driver reported their minivan had been stolen from the area of Water and Charlotte streets downtown. The vehicle was not located.

However, just after midnight, officers located the vehicle in the area of Lansdowne Street and Brealey Drive in the city’s west end and activated their emergency lights to conduct a vehicle stop.

However, police allege the vehicle failed to stop, driving at high speeds and weaving through traffic.

“A short pursuit was called off for public safety,” police said Monday.

A short time later, police responded to a report the vehicle had crashed into a stonewall in the area of Edward and Haggart streets around 12:20 a.m. The vehicle had left the roadway and ended up just metres from the Otonabee River.

Police discovered the driver was a 10-year-old boy who was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment of minor injuries.

“Due to the age of the person charges could not be laid,” police said.