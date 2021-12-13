Peterborough man arrested after stolen vehicle crashes into ditch: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces a number of charges including motor vehicle theft following a crash on Saturday night north of the city.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10 p.m., a driver lost control of a vehicle and entered a ditch on County Road 504 in North Kawartha Township.

OPP say the vehicle had been reported stolen from a business parking lot on Hwy. 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Leroy Parker, 24, of Peterborough, was charged with theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, two counts of possessing property obtained by crime (one each of under $5,000 and over $5,000), and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and appeared for a bail hearing in court in Peterborough on Sunday, OPP said.