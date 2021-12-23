SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: HKPR reports 51 new cases, 173 active, declares new school outbreak

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 3:27 pm
Click to play video: 'HKPR making major changes to increase clinic capacity' HKPR making major changes to increase clinic capacity
The Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit is making some significant changes to COVID-19 clinics and processes given the surge in cases.

Active COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit following another 51 reported on Thursday.

The health unit’s update around 1:30 p.m. reported 28 new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 23 in Northumberland County.

Read more: COVID-19 — HKPR expands vaccination clinics, alters case tracing, Omicron outbreak at Warkworth prison

The number of active cases overall continued its steady incline, at 173 on Thursday, up from 145 on Wednesday, 111 on Tuesday and 101 on Monday.

In comparison, about a month ago there were just 14 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Outbreaks

Late Wednesday, the health unit declared an outbreak at North Hope Central Public School in Campbellcroft. The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board as of Wednesday morning reported two cases connected to the school.

Other active outbreaks:

  • Warkworth Institution. Declared Tuesday, the health unit reported 19 confirmed cases — including the Omicron variant — at the medium-sized federal prison south of Peterborough. Correctional Service of Canada on Thursday reported there were eight cases among inmates.
  • Extendicare Port Hope: Declared Monday with three cases — two staff members and a resident — with one case confirmed as the Omicron variant.
  • St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School in Lindsay. Declared Dec. 15. There are still four active cases as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board.
  • Leslie Frost Public School in Lindsay: Declared late Dec. 11, there were no active cases as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.
An outbreak declared on Dec. 17 at the Boys and Girls Club Kawarthas in Lindsay was reported resolved on Thursday. The outbreak involved two cases.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 stress: Taking a step back to care for yourself' COVID-19 stress: Taking a step back to care for yourself
Other data:

Other data from the health unit on Thursday:

  • Active cases: 173 — 98 in Northumberland County (up by 13 since Wednesday), 69 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (up by 17) and nine in Haliburton County (up by one)
  • Resolved cases: 2,670 — 31 more since Wednesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 91.8 per cent of the 2,907 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.
  • Hospitalized cases to date: 103 — unchanged since Dec. 17. As of 2:45 p.m. Thursday there are two hospitalized cases (down by one since Wednesday) with one in an intensive care unit (down by one). Since the pandemic began, there have been 57 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 42 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.
  • Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.
  • Vaccination: The latest vaccination data from the health unit is available in this Global News Peterborough article. All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.
