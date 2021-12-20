COVID-19: HKPR reports 101 active cases, 80% vaccination rate

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time since late May, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit is reported more than 100 active cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction.

Early Monday afternoon, the health unit’s case update reported 101 active cases, up from 71 reported on Friday (weekend updates are not issued). It comes with 56 new cases reported: 35 new cases in Northumberland County and 21 in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Among the 101 active cases, 51 are in the Kawarthas (six more since Friday), 46 in Northumberland (up by 26) and four in Haliburton County (two less).

Last week, the health unit reported an initial screening of a Northumberland County resident who has COVID-19 has shown the person has the markers “consistent with the Omicron variant.”

Vaccination rate

In its weekly vaccination rate data released Monday, the health unit reported the following data (in comparison with Dec. 13 data):

All eligible residents (ages 5 and up):

Single dose : 84 per cent (up from 83.4 per cent)

: 84 per cent (up from 83.4 per cent) Two doses: 79.9 per cent (up from 79.8 per cent)

Residents ages 12 and up:

Single dose: 87.4 per cent (up from 87.3 per cent)

87.4 per cent (up from 87.3 per cent) Two doses: 85.1 per cent (up from 85 per cent)

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose: 88.1 per cent (up from 88 per cent)

88.1 per cent (up from 88 per cent) Two doses: 85.9 per cent (up from 85.7 per cent).

To date, 153,761 (+1,045 since Dec. 13) residents have received a single COVID-19 vaccine dose while 146,244 (+285) residents have received two doses.

The health unit’s vaccination clinics will also include appointments for children ages five to 11. Beginning Monday, all adults ages 18 and up can book an appointment for a booster. Appointments can be made via the provincial booking system. There are mass immunization clinics over the next few weeks scheduled at the Cobourg Community Centre, Cobourg Collegiate Institute, Lindsay Exhibition and I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay.

Other data/outbreaks

Other data from the health unit on Monday:

Resolved cases: 2,609 — 27 more since Friday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 94 per cent of the 2,773 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,609 — 27 more since Friday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 94 per cent of the 2,773 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning. High-risk contacts: 123 — down from 134 on Friday. The health unit notes 16 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

123 — down from 134 on Friday. The health unit notes 16 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Hospitalized cases to date: 103 — unchanged since Friday. As of 2:30 p.m. Monday there are three hospitalized cases (one less) with two in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Friday). Since the pandemic began, there have been 57 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 42 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.

103 — unchanged since Friday. As of 2:30 p.m. Monday there are three hospitalized cases (one less) with two in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Friday). Since the pandemic began, there have been 57 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 42 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

There are still three active outbreaks for the health unit as of Monday afternoon:

St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School in Lindsay. Declared Dec. 15 with four cases that are still four active cases as of 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board

Lindsay minor hockey double-B team: Declared late Dec. 11, the health unit reported there were nine cases involving players, parents and team staff.

Leslie Frost Public School in Lindsay: Declared late Dec. 11, there are eight students cases (down two since Friday) and three classrooms closed (down two), according to the Trillium Lakelands District School Board as of Monday.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 83 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 13 at workplaces, 13 at community settings, 13 at schools, 11 at congregate settings, two at a hospital and one at a child-care facility.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board as of 1:30 p.m. Monday reported six active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

One case: North Hope Public School in Campbellcroft (new case), Hillcrest Public School in Campbellford (new case), East Northumberland Secondary School (new case) in Brighton, Spring Valley Public School in Brighton (new case), Northumberland Hills Public School in Castleton (unchanged)– school closed Dec. 15 and Port Hope High School (unchanged).

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board reported as of 1 p.m. Friday reported 10 active cases:

8 cases: Leslie Frost Public School in Lindsay (-2) with three classrooms closed; outbreak declared Dec. 11.

4 cases: Irwin Memorial Public School in Dwight (new cases — three students, one staff; three classrooms closed)

1 case: IE Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay (one staff case, four classrooms closed).

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board as of 2:15 p.m. Monday reported five active cases (school board does not identify if cases involve students or staff):

Four cases: St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School in Lindsay (unchanged since Dec. 15 when the outbreak was declared)

One case: St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Lindsay (unchanged since Thursday).

A case at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in Lindsay was reported resolved Monday.

