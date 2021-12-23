Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release 1st photo of daughter Lilibet in 2021 Xmas card

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 10:49 am
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle View image in full screen
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their 2021 Christmas card, offering the world the first official glimpse of their six-month-old daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, born in June this year.

Their two-year-old son, Archie Harrison, is also front-and-centre, with a shock of red hair just like his father’s.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 2021 Christmas card View image in full screen
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, son Archie and daughter Lilibet are seen in their 2021 Christmas card. Alexi Lubomirski/Duke and Duchess of Sussex

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” the caption on the card reads. “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family.”

Story continues below advertisement

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honour and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Perfectly preserved, ‘extremely rare’ dinosaur embryo in egg found in China

The couple made donations via their charity, the Archewell Foundation. Among the recipients are the American organizations Paid Leave for All and Team Rubicon.

In the photo, Markle, 39, holds Lili up in the air while Prince Harry, 36, beams next to them, with Archie on his lap. The picture was taken over the summer by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who famously shot the couple’s engagement and wedding photos.

As they are no longer working members of the royal family, Harry and Markle have successfully managed to keep Lili out of the media spotlight for the first part of her life. They’ve ensured that Archie has stayed out of the public’s view as well.

Read more: Royal Family really not happy with new documentary’s ‘unfounded claims’

The couple named their daughter after Queen Elizabeth, “whose family nickname is Lilibet,” read an official statement in early June following Lili’s birth.

Story continues below advertisement

Her middle name, Diana, was “chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” according to the statement.

Princess Diana, Harry’s mother, died in 1997.

Lili is eighth in line to the British throne, while her brother Archie is seventh, even though Prince Harry has retired from royal duties. Harry is still sixth in line to the throne.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Prince Harry tagMeghan Markle tagprince harry meghan markle tagArchie tagLilibet tagprince harry daughter tagprince harry kids tagprince harry son taglilibet christmas card taglilibet photo tagmeghan markle christmas card tagprince harry christmas card tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers