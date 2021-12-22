COVID-19: 522 new cases of Omicron confirmed in Alberta Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health confirmed an additional 522 cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron on Wednesday. There have now been 2,131 Omicron cases confirmed in Alberta since Nov. 30.

There were 326 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday with 65 of those receiving care in the ICU.

Alberta performed 11,516 tests over the previous 24 hours and confirmed 1,346 cases. The province’s positivity rate was 11.85 on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 7,065 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. The majority of those cases are in the Calgary zone with 3,887.

There are 2,087 active cases in the Edmonton zone, 454 active cases in the Central zone, 223 in the South zone and 406 in the North zone. There are eight active cases not affiliated to a specific zone.

Over the past 24 hours, there were five COVID-19 deaths reported to the province.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 345,080 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of those, 334,716 recovered.

To date, Alberta has administered 7,400,284 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.