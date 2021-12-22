SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 522 new cases of Omicron confirmed in Alberta Wednesday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted December 22, 2021 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: More than 2,300 confirmed Omicron cases in Canada to date, Tam says' COVID-19: More than 2,300 confirmed Omicron cases in Canada to date, Tam says
Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Wednesday that there were more than 2,360 confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant to date in Canada. “While Delta is still spreading in many areas, Omicron is increasingly responsible for a rapid rise in case counts,” she stated.

Alberta Health confirmed an additional 522 cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron on Wednesday. There have now been 2,131 Omicron cases confirmed in Alberta since Nov. 30.

There were 326 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday with 65 of those receiving care in the ICU.

Read more: Alberta post-secondary institutions move online as Omicron cases rise

Alberta performed 11,516 tests over the previous 24 hours and confirmed 1,346 cases. The province’s positivity rate was 11.85 on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 7,065 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. The majority of those cases are in the Calgary zone with 3,887.

There are 2,087 active cases in the Edmonton zone, 454 active cases in the Central zone, 223 in the South zone and 406 in the North zone. There are eight active cases not affiliated to a specific zone.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Freeland discusses details, qualifications for $300-a-week benefit' COVID-19: Freeland discusses details, qualifications for $300-a-week benefit

Over the past 24 hours, there were five COVID-19 deaths reported to the province.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 345,080 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of those, 334,716 recovered.

Read more: Omicron variant dominant in Alberta, premier urges Albertans to halve personal contacts

To date, Alberta has administered 7,400,284 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
