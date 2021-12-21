SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Kenney, Copping, Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 1:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Omicron cases spike in Alberta. What’s next?' Omicron cases spike in Alberta. What’s next?
WATCH ABOVE: The number of detected COVID-19 Omicron variant cases in Alberta jumped by more than 870 since Friday. As Lauren Pullen reports, some infectious disease experts say we may need to put more restrictions in place to help limit spread.

Alberta’s premier, health minister and chief medical officer of health are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, amid a surge in Omicron cases.

Jason Kenney, Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to provide the update at 3:30 p.m. Global News will live stream the media availability in this post.

The update comes following a spike in Omicron cases identified in Alberta over the weekend.

Read more: Alberta sees spike in Omicron cases of COVID-19 as AHS prepares health-care system for surge

Late Tuesday morning, the province announced it was opening up booster shots to all Albertans over 18 who received their second dose at least five months ago.

As of Monday, 649,557 Albertans had received a booster shot and just more than 3.2 million had received a second dose.

On Monday, Alberta reported 1,925 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous three days. During that timeframe, the province said 872 cases were the Omicron variant of concern.

As of Monday afternoon, Alberta had identified 1,045 cases of Omicron.

Click to play video: 'Frustrated Albertans scramble to find free COVID-19 antigen test kits following provincial rollout' Frustrated Albertans scramble to find free COVID-19 antigen test kits following provincial rollout
Frustrated Albertans scramble to find free COVID-19 antigen test kits following provincial rollout

In total, Alberta had 5,652 active cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Monday afternoon. There were 324 people in hospital with COVID-19, 69 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Read more: Quebec breaks record for highest daily provincial COVID-19 case count in Canada

A media notice about Tuesday’s availability said the trio will provide an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health.

Alberta’s COVID-19 update comes as other provinces introduce new public health restrictions amid and curbing the current surge in new cases, driven by the Omicron variant.

Last week, the premier announced moderately eased measures for Alberta ahead of the holidays.

